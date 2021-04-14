Shamsuzzaman Khan, president of Bangla Academy, dies after contracting COVID

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka around 2: 30 pm on Wednesday, said Bangla Academy Secretary AHM Lokman.

Khan, an academician, folklorist and writer, had served Bangla Academy as its president since June 2020. He also served as the director general of the academy during 2009–2018.

He rose to fame for editing a series of books on folk culture in Bangladesh.

Khan was awarded the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2001, Ekushey Padak in 2009 and Independence Day Award in 2017.

Khan was hospitalised at BSMMU with his wife after being diagnosed with COVID infections.

Two other directors of the academy also tested positive for the disease on Apr 3.