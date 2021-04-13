Traffic congestion on Tangail highway ahead of new lockdown
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2021 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 01:11 PM BdST
Traffic congestion has increased on the Dhaka-Tangail highway ahead of the new seven-day lockdown.
A heavy traffic jam was observed in the Tangail section of the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway on Monday, said Tangail traffic police Inspector Delwar Hossain. However, the situation improved significantly on Tuesday.
The government announced a lockdown amid rising cases of coronavirus infections and extended it by two days to Apr 13, merging it with a new lockdown that starts on Wednesday.
A shutdown of long-haul bus services has caused immense suffering to passengers. Northbound travellers were spotted using various types of transport, including trucks.
Passengers complained they were being forced to pay extra due to a lack of travel alternatives. Many were not following health guidelines and were seen travelling in overcrowded vehicles.
Yasir Arafat, chief of Elenga police outpost, however, said police were carrying out their duty properly on the highway.
- Police to issue movement pass
- PM: train properly for safe peacekeeping
- 522,596 get second dose
- Chhayanaut to go online, Shobhajatra cancelled
- Banks will be closed in lockdown
- Panel to announce Ramadan start Tuesday
- Factories to stay open amid lockdown
- All offices, public transports to shut during lockdown
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh inoculates 522,596 with second dose of COVID vaccine
- Hasina sees no alternative to training for safe peacekeeping
- Chhayanaut’s Pahela Baishakh celebrations to go online, Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled
- Bangladesh to allow maximum 20 people at mosque Taraweeh prayers
- Bangladesh to keep banks closed in new lockdown over coronavirus
Most Read
- Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Bangladesh to shut all offices, public transports in new lockdown rules
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- Bangladesh to keep banks, stock market closed in new coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown
- Bangladesh logs 83 new virus deaths, most in a day; cases surge by 7,201
- Asthma drug budesonide speeds recovery for at-home COVID-19 patients
- Panel to announce the start date of the Ramadan on Tuesday
- Police find Hifazat chief Babunagari ‘responsible’ for ex-supremo Shafi’s death
- Bangladesh sees highest rise in COVID deaths, cases in lockdown week