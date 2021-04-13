Bangladesh inoculates 522,596 with second dose of COVID vaccine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2021 02:25 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2021 02:25 AM BdST
Bangladesh has given a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 522,596 people in the first four days of the new round of a mass inoculation drive as the country grapples to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases.
As many as 138,879 people received their vaccine, including 22,456 first shots, across the country on Monday.
The number of people who received their first dose stood over 5.64 million while more than 7.05 million registered for vaccination, according to latest data from the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.
The government is using the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in the mass inoculation drive. The two doses of the vaccine are being administered with an eight-week gap.
A man receives his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka on Monday, Apr 12, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Division-wise, the highest number of 38,423 people received vaccine doses in Dhaka while 5,333 in Mymensingh, 32,934 in Chattogram, 14,724 in Rajshahi, 14,570 in Rangpur, 15,612 in Khulna, 5,338 in Barishal and 11,645 people in Sylhet.
