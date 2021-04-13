Bangladesh inoculates 522,596 with second dose of COVID vaccine

As many as 138,879 people received their vaccine, including 22,456 first shots, across the country on Monday.

The number of people who received their first dose stood over 5.64 million while more than 7.05 million registered for vaccination, according to latest data from the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.

The government is using the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in the mass inoculation drive. The two doses of the vaccine are being administered with an eight-week gap.

A man receives his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka on Monday, Apr 12, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

In the 46 vaccine centres of Dhaka city, 20,160 people received their second shot of the vaccine on Monday while the number of people who received the first dose was 4,065.

Division-wise, the highest number of 38,423 people received vaccine doses in Dhaka while 5,333 in Mymensingh, 32,934 in Chattogram, 14,724 in Rajshahi, 14,570 in Rangpur, 15,612 in Khulna, 5,338 in Barishal and 11,645 people in Sylhet.