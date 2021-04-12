Bangladesh to shut all offices, public transports in new lockdown rules
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2021 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2021 12:48 PM BdST
Bangladesh has issued a set of new lockdown rules shutting all offices and public transports for a week from Apr 14.
The government, however, allowed factories to remain open during the weeklong lockdown, according to a notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday.
The new lockdown that comes with stricter rules will be effective from the morning of Apr 14 to the midnight of Apr 21.
The government has ordered a shutdown of all shopping malls and shops to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections. Restaurants will be allowed to take orders online or provide takeaway services on specified time slots.
More to follow
