Bangladesh to allow maximum 20 people at mosque Taraweeh prayers

The 20 people will include the imam, muezzin and other mosque officials, the religious affairs ministry said in a notice on Monday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee is set to announce on Tuesday the start of Ramadan this year. If the month of fasting starts on Wednesday, Muslims will offer Taraweeh prayers from Tuesday.

The government had capped the number of worshippers at Taraweeh prayers in the Ramadan last year as well after the pandemic hit Bangladesh.

The restrictions were gradually lifted with the improvement of the situation.

A record-shattering second wave of infection has forced the government to enforce a new and strict lockdown from Wednesday.

The ministry in the notice outlined the rules for prayers at mosques during the lockdown.

The number of maximum worshippers at daily prayers has also been fixed at 20.

The worshippers must follow physical distancing and other health rules during Jum’a prayers.

Besides the mosque committees, the local administrations and law-enforcing agencies will ensure the rules, according to the notice.