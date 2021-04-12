Bangladesh permits factories to remain open amid lockdown

A notice from the Cabinet Division on Monday said that the restrictions will remain in effect from the morning of Apr 14 to the midnight of Apr 21.

The fresh lockdown rules state that all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will be closed. Employees must not leave their stations. The ban will not be applicable to airports, land ports and maritime ports and their offices.

The government directives also state that factories will remain open, provided they follow strict health protocols. The authorities should arrange their own transport for their workers to commute.

Additionally, all public transports, including road transport, trains, water transports and domestic flights will be suspended. The ban will not be applicable to cargo transports, production systems and emergency vehicles

The government announced a 'complete lockdown' as Bangladesh is grappling with a new wave of the pandemic with surging virus cases and deaths.

Factory owners, including representatives from BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA and several other associations demanded that the plants be allowed to remain open amid the lockdown in a joint conference on Sunday.

Ahead of the lockdown, business leaders met senior officials and policymakers from several government agencies on Sunday.