Bangladesh administers second COVID vaccine dose to over 81,000
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2021 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2021 01:03 AM BdST
As many as 81,323 people have been inoculated after Bangladesh began administering the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
Meanwhile, another 14,804 people received their first vaccine shot on the opening day of the second phase of the vaccination drive on Thursday.
More than 6.99 million people have registered for the vaccine and over 5.58 million of them have received the first dose until Thursday, according to the health directorate.
Bangladesh is deploying the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Serum Institute of India. The vaccine is being administered in two doses in the space of eight weeks.
The start of the second phase of the vaccination campaign, however, coincided with the highest daily spike in COVID-19 deaths. The government reported 74 new fatalities from the disease in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday to take the death toll to 9,521.
The caseload jumped to 666,132 after another 6,458 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the same period.
Many people flocked to the various vaccination centres to get their second dose on Thursday amid a stark uptick in infections across the country over the past few days.
They had previously been vaccinated on Feb 8, the first day of the mass vaccination campaign. So far, 5.56 million people have received the first jab of the vaccine.
- Bangladesh administers second COVID vaccine dose to over 81,000
- Hasina calls for D-8 pressure over Rohingya repatriation
- Bangladesh Police set up machine gun posts in Sylhet after Hifazat’s violence
- Hasina warns of stricter measures to protect people from virus
- Actress Kabori in intensive care as her health deteriorates
- Bangladesh moves to reopen shopping malls, altering lockdown rules
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- Bangladesh moves to reopen shopping malls, altering lockdown rules
- RAB hands over Islamist orator Madani to police
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths surge by 74, a record full-day count
- South African variant became most prevalent in Bangladesh in mid-March: study
- Actress Kabori in intensive care as her health deteriorates
- Two presidents visited Turkey. Only the man was offered a chair
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- 8 trucks burn as ferry catches fire in Bhola
- Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it