8 trucks burn as ferry catches fire in Bhola
Lakshmipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2021 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2021 11:31 AM BdST
At least eight cargo trucks have burnt down as a ferry caught fire while crossing the Meghna River in Bhola.
No casualties have been reported, said local police station chief Sujon Kumar Pal, adding that the fire broke out around 4 am on Thursday.
The Bhola-bound ferry, Kalmilota, left a pier in Lakshmipur and caught fire after it reached the middle of the river, he said.
The official could not confirm if the fire originated from the ferry or one of the trucks.
The firemen took another ferry to reach the Kolmilota to douse the fire, said Bhola BIWTC Manager Mohammad Parvez.
Afterwards, the ferry anchored at an island in the river .
Mosquito repellent coils used by the truck workers may have ignited the fire, according to the ferry staff. The extent of loss is yet to be determined.
