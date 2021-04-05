Government revises office hours for Ramadan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2021 03:29 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 03:29 PM BdST
The cabinet has reset the office hours for all government institutions during the holy month of Ramadan, which may begin on Apr 14.
The office timings for Ramadan will be from 9 am to 3:30 pm on all workdays, including a 15-minute prayer break from 1:15 pm, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
The decision was taken on Monday at a virtual cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Government offices are usually open from 9 am to 5 pm except for Friday and Saturday. The changes are aimed at allowing all employees to reach home in time for iftar to break their fast.
The new timing will be effective for all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices.
The Supreme Court, banks and other financial institutions will be free to decide their own working hours.
The month of Ramadan may start on Apr 14 or 15 this year, depending on the sighting of the moon.
