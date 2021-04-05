Bodies of four Narayanganj launch capsize victims handed over to families
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2021 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 11:28 AM BdST
Authorities have handed over the bodies of four victims of the Narayanganj launch capsize to their families.
The body of another unidentified victim is being kept at the Narayanganj General Hospital morgue.
The dead have been identified as Sunita Saha, 40, Sokina Begum, 45, Pratima Sharma, 53, and Sauda Aktar Lota, 18.
At least five people, all women, died on Sunday after a launch capsized following a collision with a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj.
The process of handover lasted until 2 am on Monday, said Narayanganj Sadar UNO Nahida Barik.
Family members have registered the names of 28 people who went missing following the accident. Rescue efforts are underway.
Although some victims were able to swim back to shore, many are still missing, said Abdullah Al Arefin, a deputy assistant director at the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Meanwhile, the district administration formed a seven-member investigation committee.
- Bodies of four Narayanganj launch capsize victims handed over to families
- Chief justice orders court proceedings on a limited scale during lockdown
- Hasina slates Hifazat for violence during 50 years celebrations
- Nor’wester takes down trees killing 5 in Gaibandha
- Launch capsizes in Shitalakkhya river
- AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60
Most Read
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases surge by 7,087, an all-time high; 53 more die
- Bangladesh cuts banking, stock trading hours during virus lockdown
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Bangladesh moves to take all public transports off the roads as lockdown looms
- AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges
- Faruque Hassan is set to head BGMEA as Sammilita Parishad wins polls
- Ensure people’s protection: Hasina to NSI