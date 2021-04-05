Bodies of four Narayanganj launch capsize victims handed over to families

The body of another unidentified victim is being kept at the Narayanganj General Hospital morgue.

The dead have been identified as Sunita Saha, 40, Sokina Begum, 45, Pratima Sharma, 53, and Sauda Aktar Lota, 18.

At least five people, all women, died on Sunday after a launch capsized following a collision with a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj.

The process of handover lasted until 2 am on Monday, said Narayanganj Sadar UNO Nahida Barik.

Family members have registered the names of 28 people who went missing following the accident. Rescue efforts are underway.

Although some victims were able to swim back to shore, many are still missing, said Abdullah Al Arefin, a deputy assistant director at the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Meanwhile, the district administration formed a seven-member investigation committee.