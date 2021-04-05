Bangladesh opens investigation into deadly launch capsize

The committee will identify the cause of the capsize and submit a report with recommendations within seven days.

Abdus Sattar Sheikh, joint secretary to the ministry, is convener of the committee while Md Rafiqul Islam, a director of BIWTA, is member secretary.

The others in the committee are Captain Jashimuddin Sarker, chief nautical surveyor at the Department of Shipping, the chief engineer of BIWTC, a representative of the deputy commissioner, a representative of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and another from the naval police.

The vessel, named ‘Sabit Al Asad’, sank after colliding with a cargo ship around 6pm around Kaylaghat area on Sunday.

Rescuers and locals retrieved five bodies that night while another 19 bodies were recovered on Monday.