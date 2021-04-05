Bangladesh opens investigation into deadly launch capsize
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2021 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 08:08 PM BdST
The Ministry of Shipping has instituted a seven-strong committee to investigate how a launch sank on the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj.
The committee will identify the cause of the capsize and submit a report with recommendations within seven days.
Abdus Sattar Sheikh, joint secretary to the ministry, is convener of the committee while Md Rafiqul Islam, a director of BIWTA, is member secretary.
The others in the committee are Captain Jashimuddin Sarker, chief nautical surveyor at the Department of Shipping, the chief engineer of BIWTC, a representative of the deputy commissioner, a representative of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and another from the naval police.
The vessel, named ‘Sabit Al Asad’, sank after colliding with a cargo ship around 6pm around Kaylaghat area on Sunday.
Rescuers and locals retrieved five bodies that night while another 19 bodies were recovered on Monday.
