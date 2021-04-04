Nor’wester takes down trees killing 5 in Gaibandha
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2021 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 10:32 PM BdST
An hour-long Nor’wester has blown over Gaibandha leaving five people crushed to death under collapsing trees.
The storm blew the clouds away without any downpour on Sunday afternoon.
The victims were identified as Jahanara Begum, 50, wife of Yunus Ali from Bakerpara village, Abdul Gaffar, 42, from Mostafapur village, Sahara Begum, 41, wife of Mithu Mia from Dhandhanipara village, Moyna Begum, 47, wife of Solaiman Ali from Kishamat Haladia village and Shimuli Begum, 26, wife of Bishu Mia from Katlamari village.
Palashbari Police OC Masudur Rahman confirmed that two deaths were recorded in the area.
The district relief officer Idris Ali said reports of over hundred injuries had flooded in. Authorities are looking into the extent of the damage
According to the district’s PDB Executive Engineer Emdadul Haque, the power supply to the whole district was cut off after the storm tore the lines apart.
He is hopeful that power may be restored to some regions by the night.
