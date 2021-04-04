Nor’wester takes down trees killing 5 in Gaibandha

The storm blew the clouds away without any downpour on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Jahanara Begum, 50, wife of Yunus Ali from Bakerpara village, Abdul Gaffar, 42, from Mostafapur village, Sahara Begum, 41, wife of Mithu Mia from Dhandhanipara village, Moyna Begum, 47, wife of Solaiman Ali from Kishamat Haladia village and Shimuli Begum, 26, wife of Bishu Mia from Katlamari village.

Homes made of clay and trees were severely damaged in the storm.

Palashbari Police OC Masudur Rahman confirmed that two deaths were recorded in the area.

The district relief officer Idris Ali said reports of over hundred injuries had flooded in. Authorities are looking into the extent of the damage

According to the district’s PDB Executive Engineer Emdadul Haque, the power supply to the whole district was cut off after the storm tore the lines apart.

He is hopeful that power may be restored to some regions by the night.