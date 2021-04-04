Hit by cargo vessel, launch capsizes in Shitalakkhya river
Narayanganj Correspondent and Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2021 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2021 10:00 PM BdST
A launch packed with passengers beyond capacity has capsized in the Shitalakkhya river after being hit by a cargo vessel in Narayanganj.
The launch, Sabit Al Asad, sank near Madanganj Ghat around 6pm on Sunday, said Mobarak Hossain, a deputy director at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA.
Kabir Hossain, in charge of Muktarpur River Police Station, said they despatched a team but it could not move towards the site due to a storm.
Citing the survivors, Kabir said the launch was carrying more passengers than its capacity.
Relatives of missing passengers gathered at Munshiganj Launch Pier and the banks of the river.
Mobarak said the Munshiganj-bound launch from Narayanganj was hit by cargo vessel SK-3 near the under-construction third Shitalakkhya bridge.
A rescue vessel also started for the site, he added, but could not confirm if anyone was missing. Many of the passengers swam ashore, according to him.
River Police Sub-Inspector Yunus Munshi said from the scene they feared some of the passengers were unaccounted for.
Abdullah Al Arefin, a deputy assistant director at the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said three divers were conducting the rescue operation which was disrupted by heavy wind.
BIWTA’s Mobarak said launch services at Sadarghat Terminal in Dhaka were briefly suspended due to the storm.
