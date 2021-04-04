Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules

The restrictions will apply to markets, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, according to the notice issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday.

The ban will be effective from 6 am Monday to the midnight of Apr 11.

WHAT IS ALLOWED AND WHAT IS NOT

>>All kinds of public transports, including road transport, trains, water transports and domestic flights will suspend their operations. The ban will not be applicable to cargo transports, production system and emergency vehicles. Also, the restriction will not be applicable to people returning from abroad.

>> Vehicles serving law-enforcement agencies, emergency relief workers, health services, utility services, fire service, land and maritime ports, telephone, internet providers will be allowed to run.

>> All government, semi-government and autonomous offices can use own transports to transport a limited number of employees to work to perform emergency duties. Factories and construction works will continue. The BGMEA and the BKMEA (two major garment industry groups) will make a field hospital and ensure medical treatment in a nearby suitable place for their workers.

>>Citizens are barred from going out from 6 pm to 6 am without an emergency like buying medicines and daily staples, seeking medical treatment or burial of the dead.

>> Restaurants and food shops can supply foods but no dine-in facility should be available under any circumstances.

>> Shopping malls will be closed, while e-commerce sites will be allowed to operate. The staff must follow the health protocols in running online trading and no customer should appear at the shop physically.

>> Daily staples, including kitchen ingredients, can be sold in an open place from 8 am to 4 pm. The kitchen market authorities or the local administration must ensure that the health rules are followed.

>> Bangladesh Bank will provide the directives on how to continue the banking services on a limited scale.

>> The Armed Forces Division will make arrangements to set up a field hospital in Dhaka.

>> District and local administrations will take necessary measures to implement the directives, while the law enforcement agencies will strengthen patrolling. Those defying the orders will face legal action.