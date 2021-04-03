Bill presented in parliament to mandate registration of tour operators

The law, if passed, will regulate the activities of tour operators and tour guides for the development of the country's tourism sector and protect the interests of tourists.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali presented the ‘Bangladesh Tour Operator and Guide (Registration and Operation) Bill-2021’ in parliament on Saturday.

The bill was later sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism. The committee was asked to examine the bill and submit a report to the parliament within a month.

Jatiya Party senior MP Fakhrul Imam objected to the bill in parliament. His objection was later rejected.

According to the proposed law, any tour operator and tour guide must obtain a certificate from the designated authority of the government. Existing tour operators must obtain a registration certificate within three months of the law taking effect.

Any person or organisation without a registration certificate will not be allowed to provide services to the tourists, according to the draft. A foreign person or organisation is required to obtain government permission to act as a tour operator and tour guide.

Any person or organisation violating the provisions of the proposed law will be subjected to a maximum of six months' imprisonment and a fine of Tk 200,000. The offences under the new law can be tried by mobile courts.

Regarding the purpose and the reasons behind the bill, Mahbub Ali said the tourism sector is a promising one and at present most tour operators conduct inbound and foreign tours.

Tourists are often deprived of their desired services as there is no law in place in the country to manage the activities of the tour operators. In order to develop the tourism industry, it is necessary to regulate the activities of tour operators and tour guides under the law and to enact laws to protect the interests of the tourists, he said.

Mahbub said if the new law is approved, it will be easier for tourists to get their desired services. The law will also boost government revenue.