Bangladesh students take medical college entrance exam amid pandemic

The MBBS admission test was held at 55 centres across the country. A total of 47,000 students in Dhaka metropolitan areas attended the test at 15 centres.

The 47 government medical colleges have 4,350 seats, while another 6,340 students can be admitted to the 70 private medical colleges in Bangladesh.

The medical admission test for the academic year 2020-2021 was halted last year due to the pandemic.

As the pandemic ebbed in February, the authorities announced a fresh schedule for the admission test for the 2020-2021 academic year. The authorities have applied strict health protocols as the exam was held amid a surge in coronavirus cases.