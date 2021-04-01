Bangladesh parliament opens session amid pandemic
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2021 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 02:29 PM BdST
The 12th session of the 11th parliament has begun amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The session, presided over by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, started at 11 am on Thursday.
The speaker informed members of parliament about the cancellation of Laxmipur lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam alias Papul’s seat in parliament in light of his conviction for money laundering and human trafficking in Kuwait.
Later, the parliament saw a motion of condolences on the deaths of notable individuals. The parliament also expressed its sympathy for those who died from the coronavirus and road accidents.
The parliament is adhering to health guidelines as in the previous sessions. Only MPs with COVID-negative certificates have been allowed to attend the session. From now on, a maximum of 90 people will be allowed in on each workday.
Visitors and media workers have also been barred from entering the parliament building. However, journalists with COVID-negative certificates will be allowed to enter the building at the end of the session.
The officers and employees performing their duties in the parliament are also required to possess COVID-negative certificates.
President Md Abdul Hamid on Mar 15 called the current session. The 11th session of the parliament ended on Feb 2.
According to the rules, there cannot be a break of more than 60 days between two parliamentary sessions.
