Madrasa students rampage through Brahmanbaria after Chattogram Hifazat mayhem

They carried out arson attacks and vandalism at the railway station in the town from Friday afternoon to evening, stopping train services in its tracks on the routes from Dhaka to Chattogram and Sylhet, said Akhaura Railway Police Station OC Mazharul Karim.

The authorities deployed Border Guard Bangladesh in and around the town in the evening.

Witnesses said the agitated madrasa students attacked the Office of the Superintendent of Police and a police camp at Kautali before tearing down posters, banners and festoons in other areas and set those on fire. They vandalised other structures as well.

Hundreds of madrasa students vandalised the ticket counters, waiting room chairs and other things before carrying out arson attacks, said Md Shoyeb Ahmed, Brahmanbaria railway station master.

Steps will be taken against those responsible for the attacks, said Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police Md Aminur Rahman.

Lt Col Md Ferdous Kabir, the commanding officer of 25 BGB Battalion, said the situation became normal later on. The authorities deployed five platoons of the border guards in and around the town.