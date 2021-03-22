Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with Nepal to strengthen ties
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2021 11:43 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2021 11:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Nepal in several fields, including tourism and rail transit, in an effort to boost bilateral cooperation.
The initial deals were signed in the presence of President Abdul Hamid and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari at Bangabhaban on Monday.
The agreement to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector was signed by Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain and Nepal's Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala. The two sides also inked an MoU
on 'sanitary and phytosanitary affairs' along with a separate agreement to implement a cultural exchange programme from 2022 to 2025.
A letter of exchange on Rohanpur-Singhabad railway route (amendment to Nepal-Bangladesh Transit Agreement) was also signed by the countries at the meeting.
Bhandari arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
The first Nepalese president to visit Bangladesh, Bhandari is accompanied by several high-ranking officials, including Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.
Earlier, the two heads of state met at the Credential Hall.
- Put politics aside and stand by the people: Hamid
- Fire destroys ‘hundreds’ of Rohingya homes in Bangladesh refugee camp
- Queen Elizabeth II sends best wishes to Bangladesh on 50 years of independence
- Government says a quarter with vested interest spread lockdown rumours
- Bangladesh logs 2,809 new virus cases, steepest daily jump in 7 months
- ACC arrests PK Halder’s ‘associate’ Shubhra at Dhaka airport
Most Read
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Bangladesh logs 2,809 new virus cases, steepest daily jump in 7 months
- Janakantha Editor Atiqullah Khan dies at 70
- Nepalese President Bhandari arrives in Dhaka to join Bangabandhu celebrations
- AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective in new trial data
- Heat wave sweeping over Bangladesh likely to continue
- Film director Kazi Hayat in intensive care for COVID
- Fire destroys ‘hundreds’ of Rohingya homes in Bangladesh refugee camp
- ACC arrests PK Halder’s ‘associate’ Shubhra at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh's COVID cases surge 90% in a week