Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with Nepal to strengthen ties

The initial deals were signed in the presence of President Abdul Hamid and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari at Bangabhaban on Monday.

The agreement to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector was signed by Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain and Nepal's Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala. The two sides also inked an MoU

on 'sanitary and phytosanitary affairs' along with a separate agreement to implement a cultural exchange programme from 2022 to 2025.

A letter of exchange on Rohanpur-Singhabad railway route (amendment to Nepal-Bangladesh Transit Agreement) was also signed by the countries at the meeting.

Bhandari arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

The first Nepalese president to visit Bangladesh, Bhandari is accompanied by several high-ranking officials, including Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Earlier, the two heads of state met at the Credential Hall.