Maldives President Solih arrives in Dhaka to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50 years

An Emirates flight carrying the president and his wife Fazna Ahmed reached Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

He was greeted by President Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanom upon arrival. Several other government officials were also present at the airport to welcome him.

Solih will address a function at the National Parade Ground on Wednesday afternoon on the first day of his three-day trip. The programme will also be attended by President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Maldivian president will hold a meeting with Hasina on Thursday morning and another with Hamid in the evening. Solih will then attend a state banquet at Bangabhaban followed by a cultural programme. He will return home the same night.

A 27-member delegation is accompanying Solih on the visit.