Maldives President Solih arrives in Dhaka to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50 years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2021 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2021 11:15 AM BdST
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has arrived in Dhaka to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
An Emirates flight carrying the president and his wife Fazna Ahmed reached Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30 am on Wednesday.
Solih will address a function at the National Parade Ground on Wednesday afternoon on the first day of his three-day trip. The programme will also be attended by President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
A 27-member delegation is accompanying Solih on the visit.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh asks Muslims to get COVID vaccine to perform Hajj
- Bangladesh gears up for double celebration
- Build homes for freedom fighters on government land: Hasina
- Bangladesh suspends O, A Level exams amid COVID spike
- Bangladesh not considering fresh lockdown despite COVID case spike
- How many people ex-ACC boss Iqbal Mahmood ‘let off the hook’, High Court asks
Opinion
Most Read
- BNP leader Moudud Ahmed dies aged 81
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Shakib, Shishir add third child to the family. It’s a boy
- Abu Anas, economic editor of Financial Express, dies at 45
- How many people ex-ACC boss Iqbal Mahmood ‘let off the hook’, High Court asks
- Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records
- Bangladesh logs 1,719 virus cases, 26 deaths in a day
- India widens coronavirus curbs as infections top 20,000 for 6th day
- Bangladesh not considering fresh lockdown despite COVID case spike
- Bangladesh to enforce strict security, health protocols for book fair amid pandemic