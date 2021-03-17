Home > Bangladesh

Maldives President Solih arrives in Dhaka to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50 years

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Mar 2021 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2021 11:15 AM BdST

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has arrived in Dhaka to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

An Emirates flight carrying the president and his wife Fazna Ahmed reached Shahjalal International Airport at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

He was greeted by President Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanom upon arrival. Several other government officials were also present at the airport to welcome him. 

Solih will address a function at the National Parade Ground on Wednesday afternoon on the first day of his three-day trip. The programme will also be attended by President Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Maldivian president will hold a meeting with Hasina on Thursday morning and another with Hamid in the evening. Solih will then attend a state banquet at Bangabhaban followed by a cultural programme. He will return home the same night.

A 27-member delegation is accompanying Solih on the visit.

