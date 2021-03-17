Bangladesh to get 109 ambulances as 'gift' from India
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2021 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2021 03:53 PM BdST
India is set to donate 109 ambulances to Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami informed Foreign Minister Ak Abdul Momen about the goodwill gesture in a meeting on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The vehicles will be handed over during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Dhaka to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. Of the 109 ambulances, four will be used in Sylhet, the ministry said.
Modi will arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Mar 26.
Bangladesh is marking the momentous occasions with a 10-day event, which will be attended by four other heads of state and governments of neighbouring countries.
- India to gift 109 ambulances to Bangladesh
- 1,865 virus cases, highest daily count in 3 months
- Maldives president lands in Dhaka
- Govt: get vaccine to perform Hajj
- Bangladesh gears up for double celebration
- Build homes for FFs on govt land: PM
- No lockdown plans, for now
- HC: how many people Iqbal Mahmood cleared?
- Bangladesh to get 109 ambulances as 'gift' from India
- Bangladesh reports 1,865 virus cases, highest daily count in 3 months
- 3 COVID patients die after fire triggers evacuation at DMCH
- Maldives President Solih arrives in Dhaka to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50 years
- Hamid, Hasina pay homage to Bangabandhu on birth anniversary
- Bangladesh asks Muslims to get COVID vaccine to perform Hajj
Most Read
- BNP leader Moudud Ahmed dies aged 81
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Shakib, Shishir add third child to the family. It’s a boy
- Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records
- How many people ex-ACC boss Iqbal Mahmood ‘let off the hook’, High Court asks
- 3 COVID patients die after fire triggers evacuation at DMCH
- Bangladesh not considering fresh lockdown despite COVID case spike
- Bangladesh gears up for double celebration
- Bangladesh suspends O, A Level exams amid COVID spike
- Maldives President Solih arrives in Dhaka to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50 years