President Hamid urges politicians to return to Bangabandhu’s ideology

The head of state was speaking at an event at the National Parade Ground to mark the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

“We have completed 50 years of independence and have seen many ups and downs in politics. We, however, need to ponder on how much qualitative change has happened in politics. The ideology of politics revolves around the notions that the party is greater than a person and the country is greater than a party. These days, however, politics is stepping backwards,” he said.

“A group of people with vested interest has transformed politics into a profession. Politics is not a profession. A person earns a living through their profession while politics is a great platform to work for the welfare of the country and its people.

Therefore, if one considers politics as a profession, they become be oblivious to the welfare of the country and its people but remain fixated with their own family.”

Bangladesh has organised a 10-day event with the theme of 'Mujib Chiranton', or 'Eternal Mujib', to commemorate the momentous occasions.

On the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, President Hamid called on all politicians

to take heed of his ideology and his deeds - ‘Let’s dedicate ourselves to serving the country and its people.’

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih joined the celebrations on Wednesday. Four other heads of state and government are also set to join the festivities over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping also extended his greetings to the people of Bangladesh in a video message. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also delivered messages virtually.

“The birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a historic moment. He had returned from the gallows on Jan 10 (in 1972); now the people around the world are rediscovering him through the opportunities provided by the research done marking his birth centenary,” said Hamid.

Noting that most of the people who went to fight the Liberation War on Bangabandhu’s call as well as some of his colleagues are not alive today, the president stressed the need to preserve Bangabandhu’s memorabilia to enable the next generation to learn about the ‘great courage and patriotism' of their predecessors.

Hamid thanked the implementation committee on celebrations for holding the programmes in adherence with the health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bangabandhu never strayed from his goal in favour of personal indulgences or luxury. He could become the prime minister of undivided Pakistan and live a comfortable life with his family. But he always rejected it and dedicated his life to serving the interests of Bangladesh and the Bengalis,” said Hamid.

“While in a Pakistani jail, Bangabandhu was presented to President Yahia Khan, Julfikar Ali Bhutto and General Akbar at 8 am on Nov 11, 1971. Yahia thought that Bangabandhu become submissive out of fear for his life and there would be an opportunity to reach a compromise. Khan stretched his hand out towards him. But Bangabandhu said, ‘Sorry, I can’t touch the hand which is stained with the blood of Bengalis.’ Only a great hero can utter those words while facing death. One can overcome death and sing the song of freedom when they love their country and people more than their family.”