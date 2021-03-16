Bangladesh to enforce strict security, health protocols for book fair amid pandemic

Dhaka Metropolitan Police mandated the use of masks for the visitors to the fair venue -- Bangla Academy and the Suhrawardy Udyan.

Additional Police Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy visited the fair site on Tuesday to inspect the security preparations.

“We are preparing an impeccable security system like we do every year. In addition, we’re taking health measures keeping the coronavirus crisis in mind.”

People must enter the venue through an archway and exit through a different route. Authorities set up two more entry and exit points to deal with the crowds.

“Roads are undergoing repairs, so we kept additional gates. We will have both mobile patrols and foot patrols,” Krishna Pada said.

The delayed fair is being dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. The decorations and pictures in the fair will reflect these themes.

The five decades of independence will be presented in separate motifs, so that the visitors feel the vibe of the golden jubilee celebrations.

A special facility to park cars will be in place, while the passage between Bangla Academy and the Suhrawardy Udyan will be free for pedestrians to walk through.

“The visitors must wear masks. There will be arrangements for handwashing and sanitisers at the gates,” Krishna Pada said.

On whether law enforcers were preparing to face any other threats apart from the coronavirus, he said, “We have this in mind and are working with detective agencies. We are also keeping track of whether any book can potentially hurt the feelings of other people. We are also keeping an eye out for any criminal activity. We will take proper steps when we get information.”

On the three-layer security blanket, the police official said, “The police will be in plainclothes, searches will be carried out at the archway and we will have CCTV supervision. Besides, the detectives will be on the ground.”

Mohammad Sazzadur Rahman, deputy commissioner of police, said as many as 320 CCTV cameras have been set up to ensure security at the fair.”

The venue has been expanded to enforce social distancing rules. The fair will be held across 1.5 million square feet, which is almost twice the size of the one held last year.