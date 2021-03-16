Abu Anas, economic editor of Financial Express, dies at 45
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2021 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2021 01:55 PM BdST
Abu Anas, economic editor of The Financial Express, has died at the age of 45 from cardiac arrest.
“Anas took a [COVID] vaccine shot on Feb 18. He was fine and went to bed completely healthy. He suffered a cardiac attack this morning and died on his way to hospital,” his wife Lovely Begum told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
A funeral prayer for him will be held after Zuhr prayers at the National Press Club and a second prayer session after Asr at a mosque adjacent to his home in Panthapath.
During his career spanning more than two decades, Anas was acclaimed for his work in business journalism. He won several national and international awards and honours.
He also worked for The Independent and The New Nation. Anas holds a master's in English Language and Literature and wrote for a range of international specialist publications and online portals.
He received Gold prize for the “Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Awards for Coverage of Climate Change” in 2019, the first Bangladeshi journalist to receive the honour.
- 30,000 FFs to get houses
- Leaders of 5 countries to join celebrations
- HC slaps travel ban on 122 PLFSL loan defaulters
- Sailors recount captivity in Yemen after storm
- Abrar murder accused plead not guilty
- Barishal court throws out case against bdnews24.com
- Dhaka court orders probe into torture of Kishore
- 1,159 virus cases, highest daily count in 10 weeks
- Three siblings die in Cox’s Bazar house fire
- Government to build brick-cement houses for 30,000 freedom fighters
- Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations
- High Court slaps travel ban on 122 PLFSL loan defaulters
- High Court to ACC: Why not arresting SK Sur, Shah Alam named in PK Halder scam?
- Hasina urges people to press forward with love for the country in their hearts
Most Read
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths, highest daily count in 9 weeks
- Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations
- Afraid of needles? Don’t let it keep you from a COVID-19 vaccine
- High Court to ACC: Why not arresting SK Sur, Shah Alam named in PK Halder scam?
- Bangladesh issues 10-point directive on mask-wearing amid COVID spike
- 32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar: Global Times
- Government to build brick-cement houses for 30,000 freedom fighters
- Bangladesh builds infrastructure fund with forex reserves
- Bangladesh to shut shops on Mar 17 to celebrate birth centenary of Bangabandhu