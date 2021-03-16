Abu Anas, economic editor of Financial Express, dies at 45

“Anas took a [COVID] vaccine shot on Feb 18. He was fine and went to bed completely healthy. He suffered a cardiac attack this morning and died on his way to hospital,” his wife Lovely Begum told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

A funeral prayer for him will be held after Zuhr prayers at the National Press Club and a second prayer session after Asr at a mosque adjacent to his home in Panthapath.

During his career spanning more than two decades, Anas was acclaimed for his work in business journalism. He won several national and international awards and honours.

He also worked for The Independent and The New Nation. Anas holds a master's in English Language and Literature and wrote for a range of international specialist publications and online portals.

He received Gold prize for the “Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Awards for Coverage of Climate Change” in 2019, the first Bangladeshi journalist to receive the honour.