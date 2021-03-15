High Court slaps travel ban on 122 PLFSL loan defaulters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2021 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 10:27 PM BdST
The High Court has slapped a travel ban on 122 individuals or heads of entities who defaulted on loans taken from People’s Leasing and Financial Services Ltd or PLFSL, which is undergoing liquidation following a scam.
The court ordered the authorities to remain alert so that the 122 people, who refused summons, cannot leave Bangladesh.
It ordered Md Asaduzzaman, a probational liquidator for the firm, to provide the authorities with the current addresses of the 122 loan defaulters.
Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the orders on Mar 9, but the media came to know about the matter on Monday.
The court also heard the statement of Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, on how to coordinate the work to stop irregularities in het financial institutions on that day.
The court summoned 286 people on Jan 21 who had defaulted on repayment of loans worth more than Tk 500,000 each from PLFSL. As many as 164 of them appeared in the court in two phases.
After getting Bangladesh Bank’s approval in 1997, PLSFL has been conducting credit operations with term deposits from clients and loans from banks and other financial institutions.
Its total deposit stood at Tk 20.36 billion while loans disbursed to individuals and entities totalled Tk 11.31 billion, including Tk 7.48 billion or 66 percent defaulted loans.
The company has been at loss since 2015. It could not repay the depositors after being failed to collect repayments from the defaulters.
The court ordered its liquidation following the central bank’s plea in 2019.
