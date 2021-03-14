Four injured in Dhaka ‘girder launcher’ collapse
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2021 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2021 02:13 PM BdST
Four people, including two Chinese workers, have been wounded after a girder launcher used for the Bus Rapid Transit project collapsed in Dhaka.
The incident occurred near the Dhaka airport rail station at 10:15 am on Sunday, said station officer Shafiqul Islam of Kurmitola Fire Service.
The launching gantry collapsed during the installation of a girder, Shafiqul told bdnews24.com.
Three of the injured have been sent to Evercare Hospital and the other to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, he said.
The cause of the accident could not be identified immediately.
A witness said he saw dust flying after a loud noise. He later realised a launcher had collapsed.
Fire service and police personnel rushed to the spot immediately after the accident. However, there was no obstruction to traffic on the busy road.
