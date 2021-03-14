Barishal court throws out case against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports

Judge Md Masum Billah of Barishal Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court dismissed the petition seeking to file a defamation suit against four senior editors of Bangladesh’s first internet newspaper on Sunday.

The petition did not appear to be acceptable to the judge, said Kamrul Ahsan, an official of the court.

bdnews24.com has been facing intense pressure to remove the reports in various ways. As it refused to bow down to the unfounded pressure, a person named Kazi Nasir Uddin Babul filed the plea with Barishal Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court for a Tk 2 billion defamation suit on Feb 24. He identified himself as a friend of Iqbal.

Senior Metropolitan Magistrate Poly Afroze on Feb 25 set Mar 10 for an order on the petition, but it was transferred to the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.