Court sends Hathazari madrasa teacher to jail over student torture

Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Jihan Sanjida passed the order on Thursday, said Humayun Kabir, a police inspector.

The police produced Yahiya before the court, but no petition was filed requesting his remand or bail.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a woman visited her son at Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy. The child followed the mother on her way out and Yahiya, the teacher, then took him inside the madrasa by the scruff of his neck and began striking him with a cane.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin led an operation to rescue the child after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The teacher was also detained but was later released at the parents' request on Wednesday morning.

After media reports drew attention to the matter, police arrested Yahiya from his home in Rangunia in the afternoon. The child’s father then lodged a torture case at night.

Earlier on Thursday, the High Court ordered the authorities to provide details on what legal steps are being taken against Yahiya.