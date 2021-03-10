Moinuddin Abdullah joins ACC as new chairman

He was joined on Wednesday by Md Jahurul Haque, former chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, who will serve as a commissioner of the national anti-graft agency.

Upon arriving at the ACC headquarters in Dhaka's Segunbagicha around 11:15 am, thety were welcomed by the commission's Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader.

They were then taken to their offices afterwards on the fourth floor of the ACC building, an official told bdnews24.com.

"The new chairman and commissioner of the anti-graft agency have joined office today," ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

The government appointed Moinuddin and Jahurul Haque to their roles in the national anti-graft watchdog on Mar 3.

Moinuddin is replacing Iqbal Mahmud as the chairman of the ACC, whose term will end on Mar 13, while the tenure of Commissioner (Investigation) AFM Aminul Islam also expires at the same time.

Another member of the commission, Md Mozammel Haque Khan, a former senior secretary of the home ministry, will stay in office until July 2023.

The law requires the government to choose the ACC chairman from a pool of three commissioners, each appointed for a term of five years.

After retiring as the senior secretary of the agriculture ministry in August 2018, Moinuddin was appointed as the managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation or PKSF in July 2019.

Born in Cumilla in 1959, Moinuddin obtained his honours and master's degrees from Dhaka University’s Department of Soil Science and joined public administration in 1983.

His long career as a public servant includes positions in the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and the Ministry of Industries and the Prime Minister's Office.