Madrasa teacher released as parents make no complaint over assault on student
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2021 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2021 06:13 PM BdST
A madrasa teacher has badly beaten up an eight-year-old student for tailing his mother who was visiting him in Chattogram.
The teacher was detained following the incident in Hathazari but was later released at the parents' request.
The incident occurred at Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy on Tuesday evening.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin led an operation to rescue the child after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
“The mother went to see her child at the madrasa on Tuesday afternoon. The eight-year-old followed her mother on her way out around 5:30 pm,” Amin told bdnews24.com.
Md Yahiya, the teacher, then took him inside the madrasa by the scruff of his neck and began striking him with a cane, Amin said.
“After coming to know what had happened through social media late at night, I led an operation to Al Markazul madrasa to retrieve the child and detained Yahiya.”
The parents of the child were called to the UNO office the same night.
However, in a written statement to the UNO, the mother said she was "angered and shocked" by the incident, but would not take any steps against the teacher for the sake of her child’s future.
“Madrasa teacher Yahiya was released as the family made no complaints against him.”
The child was presented with some gifts by the upazila administration on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday and handed over to his family.
Chattogram police’s Additional Superintendent Shahadat Hossain confirmed the development but he said the teacher would be called in for questioning.
“He will be asked why he was beaten up. Later we will take steps accordingly.”
Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy has around two hundred students.
