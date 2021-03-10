COVID-negative certificate mandatory to join golden jubilee celebrations

The authorities will hold the programmes for 10 days from Mar 17 to Mar 26 at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka after most events to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary were held virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After a meeting of the sub-committee on security at the celebrations on Wednesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal urged all to follow health rules and carry the COVID-negative certificate to the venue.

Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the committee on implementing the Mujib Year programmes, said they will limit gatherings at the events because all must follow health rules, such as maintaining physical distancing, as the pandemic continues.

The invitees will need to undergo mandatory coronavirus test within 48 hours before joining the event. “Please bring the negative test report to avoid any situation,” he added.

They will organise programmes in person for four days while the rest of the events will be virtual, according to him.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari are expected to attend the celebrations while heads of government and state of many other countries will join virtually, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

Home Minister Kamal said a central control room will be set up to coordinate security measures at the programmes.