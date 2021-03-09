Murder suspect was on the run after jailbreak. Now he is back in police custody
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2021 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2021 05:34 PM BdST
Farhad Hossain Rubel, a murder suspect who fled from his cell at the Chattogram Central Jail, has been arrested in Narsingdi.
Rubel escaped from the jail on Saturday after police arrested him for stabbing a man to death in Chattogram's Double Mooring area on Feb 6.
He was arrested again in Ballakandi Char in Raipura Upazila, Kotwali Police Station OC Nezamuddin told bdnews24.com. "He is being brought back to Chattogram. Police personnel were expected to arrive in the port city with the prisoner in the afternoon.”
The jail authorities filed a general diary or GD on the matter with Kotwali Police Station after the prisoner went missing on Saturday. Jailer Rafiqul Islam started a case over the incident afterwards.
The authorities withdrew jailor Rafiqul Islam and deputy jailor Abu Sadat from duty and handed temporary suspensions to two other prison officials afterwards. They also filed a departmental case against another official, while a three-strong committee was assembled to investigate the incident.
According to the case dossier, Rubel was in the Ward No. 15 on the fifth floor of the Karnaphuli Bhaban and left the ward sometime between 5 am to 6:30 am.
The firefighters conducted a search to find out the possible hiding places on the jail premises on Monday.
CCTV camera footage showed that Rubel had escaped from the jail by climbing a wall of an unfinished building.
