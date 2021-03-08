Six protesters get bail in case over demonstration for writer Mushtaq
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2021 03:22 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 03:22 AM BdST
A Dhaka court has bailed six of the seven demonstrators arrested after clashes with the police during a torch procession demanding investigation into writer Mushtaq Ahmed’s death in jail custody and repeal of the Digital Security Act.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury granted them bail after hearing the petitions of the six accused on Sunday.
They are Tamjid Haider, Nozib Amir Chowdhury Joy, Akib Ahmed, Arafat Saad, Nazifa Jannat and Joyoti Chakrabarty.No bail petition was filed for another accused - ASM Tanjimur Rahman.
Arafat is involved with the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front while the rest are members of Bangladesh Students’ Union.
The leftist student organisations marched with torches on the Dhaka University campus on Feb 26 amidst protests over Mushtaq’s death.
Clashes erupted with the police charging baton on the protesters who retaliated by throwing brickbats. The seven were arrested at the scene.
Later, the police brought charges of attempted murder and obstruction to government duty against the demonstrators.
The court refused to remand the students in police custody for questioning.
