Government to text date for second COVID vaccine dose to mobile phones
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2021 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 11:29 PM BdST
People who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be informed about the date of the second shot via SMS on their mobile phones, the health directorate has announced.
As per the instructions of Oxford-AstraZeneca, the makers of the vaccine, the second dose will be administered two months after the first one. Accordingly, those who were scheduled to get their second shot after a one-month gap will now be given a new date.
But the health authority is yet to finalise the timeline for sending out the text messages, according to officials.
People who took the first dose on Jan 26 would be vaccinated again on Mar 26, said Prof Mijanur Rahman, director of the health directorate's Management Information System.
For those who received the first vaccine on Feb 8, there are plans to administer the second dose on Apr 8, according to him.
"The SMS stating the date and time will be sent in a timely manner. No specific date has been set for this. However, the SMS will be sent before the scheduled time of vaccination. The government has enough vaccines so there is nothing to worry about.”
Armed with seven million shots of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, including two million doses as gift, Bangladesh launched the mass immunisation drive on Feb 7, days after carrying out a dry run inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh received another two million doses bought from the Indian firm later. Serum will supply total 30 million doses in six months under the deal.
More than 3.9 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine so far.
Initially, it was decided that the two doses of the vaccine would be administered a month apart. For those who were inoculated from Feb 7 onwards, the date for the second dose was set a month later on their vaccine cards.
But the National Technical Advisory Committee recommended changes to the plan based on information indicating the vaccine would be more effective with a longer interval between the two doses.
Later on Feb 15, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said there would be a two-month gap between the first and second vaccine doses.
