Bangladesh names Ahsanullah Master, Mahadev Saha for 2021 Independence Awards
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2021 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 05:37 PM BdST
The government has named nine individuals, including Ahsanullah Master and Mahadev Saha, and one organisation for the 2021 Independence Awards.
Four recipients of Bangladesh’s highest civilian awards have been named posthumously, according to a notice released by the Cabinet Division on Sunday.
Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, abbreviated as BARC, was the lone organisation among the awardees.
More to follow
