Bangladesh releases e-posters to mark Bangabandhu’s 7th March speech
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2021 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2021 07:54 PM BdST
The authorities have published two e-posters commemorating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic 7th March speech.
Bangladesh is observing the day with a different fervour amid Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations. The country is also set to celebrate 50 years of independence.
Programmes will be held for 10 days from Mar 17 to Mar 26 to celebrate the occasions simultaneously. The celebrations have so far been limited mostly to virtual events amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee to implement the programmes of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations released the e-posters on Saturday. It requested the media to circulate the e-posters.
Eighteen days later, the Pakistani military launched its killing operation and Bangladesh gained independence after a bloody war of nine months.
UNESCO has added Bangabandhu’s speech to the Memory of the World Register, recognising its importance as part of the world’s ‘documentary heritage’.
