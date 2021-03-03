Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman

The Cabinet Division announced the appointment of the former secretary to the agriculture ministry on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Md Jahurul Haque, former chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, has been made a new commissioner of the national anti-graft agency.

Moinuddin is replacing Iqbal Mahmud as the chairman of the ACC, whose term will end on Mar 13.

The law requires the government to choose the ACC chairman from a pool of three commissioners, each appointed for a term of five years.