Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
Senior Correspondent,
Published: 03 Mar 2021 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 03:39 PM BdST
The government has named Moinuddin Abdullah as the new chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The Cabinet Division announced the appointment of the former secretary to the agriculture ministry on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Md Jahurul Haque, former chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, has been made a new commissioner of the national anti-graft agency.
Moinuddin is replacing Iqbal Mahmud as the chairman of the ACC, whose term will end on Mar 13.
The law requires the government to choose the ACC chairman from a pool of three commissioners, each appointed for a term of five years.
More stories
Recent Stories
- 4 get death for robbery-linked murder in Chattogram
- Bangladesh cartoonist Kishore gets bail after 10 months in jail
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- Niko case: Court to rehear Khaleda’s charge exemption plea on Mar 18
- Bangladesh registers 515 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Voters in Bangladesh top 111.7 million on updated roll
Opinion
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh pop singer Jan-E-Alam dies of post-COVID pneumonia
- A COVID vaccine side effect, enlarged lymph nodes, can be mistaken for cancer
- CEC Huda slams colleague Mahbub Talukder at public event
- Saudi Arabia says COVID-19 vaccination required for 2021 hajj
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death
- Bangladesh registers 515 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day