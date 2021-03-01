Lily Chowdhury, wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, dies

She passed away at her Banani residence around 5:30 pm on Monday, her son Asif Munier confirmed.

Lily, who had exhibited her thespian talents on radio, stage and television, had been suffering from old-age complications.

Her body would be kept at the Banani's house till 10:30 am on Tuesday for relatives to bid farewell.

It will then be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm for people from all walks of life to pay homage to the artist.

She is survived by her two sons. One of her other sons, Mishuk Munier, a former journalism teacher and reputed cinematographer, died in a road accident along with filmmaker Tareque Masud in 2011.

Lily will be laid to rest next to her son at the Banani graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza after the Zuhr prayers on Tuesday.