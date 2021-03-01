Lily Chowdhury, wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2021 11:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 11:28 PM BdST
Theatre activist Lily Chowdhury, the wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury has died at the age of 93.
She passed away at her Banani residence around 5:30 pm on Monday, her son Asif Munier confirmed.
Lily, who had exhibited her thespian talents on radio, stage and television, had been suffering from old-age complications.
It will then be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm for people from all walks of life to pay homage to the artist.
She is survived by her two sons. One of her other sons, Mishuk Munier, a former journalism teacher and reputed cinematographer, died in a road accident along with filmmaker Tareque Masud in 2011.
Lily will be laid to rest next to her son at the Banani graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza after the Zuhr prayers on Tuesday.
