HC set to decide on cartoonist Kishore's bail plea on Wednesday
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2021 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 02:50 PM BdST
The High Court will decide on a bail appeal from cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore in a case under the Digital Security Act on Wednesday.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman fixed the date after hearing a bail plea from Kishore on Monday.
Kishore was arrested with writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who later died in jail, on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media in a case under the Digital Security Act.
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua stood for Kishore at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain represented the state.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, co-accused in the case, died in jail on Feb 25. His bail was sought in an application before his death, along with Kishore’s.
When Jyotirmoy verbally informed the court about Mushtaq's death, the judges asked him to submit an affidavit on the matter.
The case was started against 11 people by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station.
Kishore and Mushtaq have been in prison for the past nine months, while Minhaj and Didar were granted bail by the court in September last year.
