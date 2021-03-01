Haji Selim’s son Erfan acquitted in narcotics case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2021 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 03:18 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has acquitted Erfan Selim, son of Dhaka MP Haji Selim, in a narcotics case after he was cleared of charges in an arms case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman issued an order relieving Erfan of charges on Monday. On Feb 18, Dhaka Special Tribunal No. 1 Judge KM Imrul Qayes ordered the acquittal of Erfan in the arms case.
The two orders came after Inspector Muhammad Delwar Hossain of Chawk Bazar Police Station submitted the final reports dropping charges in the two cases on Jan 5.
But Erfan is still behind bars in a separate case: he and four others were recently charged with assaulting a naval officer.
On Oct 24, 2020, Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, a naval officer, accused Erfan and his associates of assaulting him in a case filed with the Dhanmondi police.
RAB subsequently raided Irfan's home in his father's nine-storey residential building in Soarighat's Devdas Lane. They seized a pistol, an air-gun, bottles of liquor, 37 walkie-talkies and a handcuff during the raid.
A RAB mobile court sentenced Erfan and his bodyguard Mohammed Jahid to a year in jail for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.
Later, Erfan was sent to jail and separate cases were filed under the arms and narcotics acts.
The Anti-Corruption Commission also said it moved to investigate the “illegally accumulated wealth” owned by Haji Selim.
