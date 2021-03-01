BNP leader Amir Khosru faces grilling over wealth
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2021 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 04:48 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has quizzed Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of the BNP’s Standing Committee, for two hours over allegations of accumulating “illegal wealth”.
Investigation Officer Selina Akhter interrogated Khosru from 10.30 am to 12.20 pm on Monday, as he arrived at the commission two and a half years after being summoned.
“You know it very well why I was summoned. I have replied to the questions I was asked,” Khosru told reporters.
“I live a normal life; there’s no scope to raise questions over my integrity.”
The then ACC Director Kazi Shafiqul had summoned Amir Khosru on Aug 16, 2018, to quiz him over the complaint of “illegal transaction, money laundering and amassing illegal wealth”.
An ACC notice was served on Khosru asking him to report to the ACC office in Segunbagicha on Aug 28 of the same year.
In the notice, the authorities said they received complaints against Khosru of “money laundering and illegal hotel business”.
As Khosru failed to appear, the ACC served another notice on Sept 10. He, however, filed a writ petition to the High Court challenging the legality of the notice.
He sent a letter through his lawyer to the ACC without appearing personally in 2018. He requested not to take any action until the petition ‘under trial’ in the High Court was settled.
A High Court bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam turned down his appeal on Sept 16, 2018.
On Aug 6, 2019, the ACC issued two separate notices for Khosru and his wife asking them to submit their wealth statements.
The commission had received proof of Khosru owning “huge wealth outside known income sources”, according to the notice.
On Feb 23 this year, the ACC summoned Khosru and his wife Tahera Khosru. Earlier, the ACC imposed a travel ban on the couple on Oct 4, 2018.
