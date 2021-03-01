Bangladesh to deploy police at camps abandoned by army in Chittagong Hill Tracts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2021 03:03 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 03:03 AM BdST
The government will deploy police personnel at the camps abandoned by soldiers in Chittagong Hill Tracts.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal informed Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma aka Santu Larma, leader of the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Samhati Samiti or PCJSS, of the plan in a meeting on Sunday.
Referring to the 1997 peace accord between PCJSS and the Awami League government, Kamal said some of clauses of the accord have been fulfilled while some others have not
“The army is leaving the camps for the sake of peace following the accord. But we still need to keep law and order there. So we’ve decided to deploy police in the camps.
The minister said the decision followed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instructions to pay special attention to the CHT as bloodshed has continued in the three districts.
The government also held discussions with public representatives and others in the region before arriving at the decision
Kamal said Santu Larma complained about the unfulfilled clauses of the treaty, but agreed to work to maintain law and order. The PCJSS leader will sit with the government again.
