A different March in Bangladesh, with a sparkle of hope

Bangladesh, like other countries around the world, has been combating the coronavirus pandemic. This year, March brought a special occasion for the Bengalis to celebrate despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest leader who led Bangladesh to independence, has been celebrated since March last year. Joy and festivity are in the air, as the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of independence are being celebrated simultaneously.

Bangabandhu’s historic speech at Ramna Racecourse. Mar 7, 1971. Photo: Nasir Ali Mamun, Photoseum

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on Mar 17, 1920. Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign country under his unprecedented leadership. His birth centenary was completed in 2020.

Prior to his arrest by the Pakistan army on Mar 26, 1971, Bangabandhu declared the independence of Bangladesh. Then the Liberation War began.

An independent Bangladesh was born on Dec 16 after a nine-month struggle when the Pakistani force surrendered.

The government has scaled down the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary due to the spread of the pandemic, but extended the time for celebrations until Dec 16, 2021, under the circumstances. It hopes to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary on a wider scale as the pandemic shows signs of ebbing.

Special programmes have been planned to mark Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence, said Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the National Birth Centenary Implementation Committee.

The committee held a coordination meeting with the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, other ministries and representatives from other organisations.

“As March begins, we’ll share our entire programme in the media soon. We’ll organise a 10-day event,” Kamal Chowdhury told bdnews24.com. There will be some programmes from Mar 17-26 organised centrally, while other events will be held locally.

TEN DAYS OF FESTIVITY

The government has planned different events for ten days from Bangabandhu’s birthday on Mar 17 to Independence Day on Mar 26. Two big events will be held on Mar 17 and 26, while the local administration plans other programmes.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest hero of Bengalis who led them to independence. Photo: Nasir Ali Mamun, Photoseum

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Dhaka on Mar 26 to take part in the celebration.

Modi’s itinerary has not been fixed yet but he is likely to arrive on the morning or afternoon of Mar 26, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. In that case, the key event will be held in the evening.

The Indian premier may visit the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujib in Tungipara, Gopalganj, the foreign secretary said.

Modi was invited to the main event of Bangabandhu's birthday on Mar 17 last year, the inaugural event of Mujib Barsha.

PANDEMIC PAUSED FESTIVITY

The government announced 2020-2021 as “Mujib Barsha”. The celebration kicked off with the launch of the logo. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the countdown to Bangabandhu's birth centenary on Jan 10, Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day, highlighting the importance of the day.

A replica of the plane that carried Bangabandhu home on Jan 10, 1972 after the independence, was set up in the event.

Everything went according to plan and the government decided to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary amid much fanfare. The formal inauguration of the celebration was scheduled to be held at the National Parade Ground.

Besides President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, other heads of state and government were likely to join the celebration. Different events were slated to be held in the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

Then the pandemic spread across the globe by February, forcing Bangladesh to halt the planned celebration. The inauguration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary on Mar 17 was broadcast on all television channels and social media as the government avoided public gatherings.

Following the inauguration, all other events to celebrate the birthday of Bangabandhu were celebrated virtually.