Fifth phase of voting underway in 29 municipalities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2021 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2021 11:22 AM BdST
The fifth phase of voting has begun in 29 municipalities across Bangladesh where nearly 1.4 million voters are looking to elect new representatives to the posts of mayor, councillor and reserved councillor.
The polls opened at 8 am Sunday and voting will continue until 4 pm without any interruptions. The votes are being cast using electronic voting machines.
The Election Commission has warned of ‘tough action' amid concerns over unrest.
Executive and judicial magistrates are on the ground along with members of law-enforcement agencies, including BGB, RAB, and police, to oversee the voting process.
The polls are being conducted in compliance with all the health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the EC.
Although several parties are taking part in the election, the main contest is set to be between the candidates of the ruling Awami League and the BNP.
As many as 100 candidates are vying for the post of mayor, 1,270 for general councillor and 342 for reserved councillor in this phase.
The sixth phase of voting will take place on Apr 11 in nine municipalities.
MORE BY-ELECTIONS
EC public relations officials said by-elections will be held on Sunday at Shailkupa in Jhenaidah, Madhukhali in Faridpur, Paba in Rajshahi and Debidwar in Cumilla for the post of chairman.
