Prison death protesters face charges of attempted murder after clashes with police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2021 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2021 06:12 PM BdST
The police have charged seven people with attempted murder in clashes with law enforcers during protests over the prison death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed.
The accused in a case registered with Shahbagh Police Station on Friday midnight were sent to court on Saturday as the police sought permission for questioning in their custody, said Inspector Mahbub Alam.
Mushtaq died in Kashimpur High Security Prison on Feb 25, nearly 10 months after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act on charges of criticising the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the leftist student groups marched on the campus with torches in the evening. When their procession neared the National Museum, the police stopped them.
At one stage, clashes erupted.
The police personnel also fired teargas shells after the protesters started throwing brickbats. They then moved back to the campus and clashed with the law enforcers.
Photos published by newspapers showed the police clubbing the protesters.
The law enforcers said they acted in self-defence after coming under attack from the marching protesters.
