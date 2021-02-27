Police club, teargas protesters in Dhaka over writer Mushtaq’s death in jail
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2021 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2021 12:29 AM BdST
The police have clashed with protesters who marched towards Shahbagh in Dhaka over the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.
Pragatisheel Chhatra Jote, a platform of leftist student groups, organised the demonstration on Friday evening after daylong protests.
Leaders and activists of the student groups said the police attacked their peaceful programme, charged baton after switching street lights off and fired tear gas shells.
Witnesses said the police stopped the students outside the National Museum from marching in procession with torches from Dhaka University’s TSC towards Shahbagh.
At one stage of an altercation, the law enforcers switched off the street lights and began beating up the protesters with baton.
The police personnel fired tear gas shells when the demonstrators started throwing brickbats. The demonstrators then moved back to the campus and clashed with the law enforcers.
As many as 30 leaders and activists were injured in the attack and took treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he said and added they will demonstrate on Saturday against the attack.
Sajjadur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said,
“Demonstrations continued under several banners and platforms since morning. It’s alright to demonstrate, but finally the police came under attack. We tackled the situation with patience.”
He said the police asked the marching protesters to turn back when they reached near the National Museum. “They attacked the police with the torches. The police then dispersed them for self-defence.”
He denied injuring any protester. “The police only pushed them back and fired four to five tear gas shells when they threw brickbats.”
Two demonstrators were detained at the scene. “We will release them if we find that they were not involved in the attack,” the deputy commissioner of DMP said.
Earlier, in the morning, the leftist student groups blocked the streets at Shahbagh intersection for an hour before marching away in procession.
They announced the torch procession and another programme to lay siege to the home minister’s office on Mar 1.
- Police club, teargas protesters in Dhaka over writer Mushtaq’s death in jail
- US, UK, 11 other OECD countries ‘concerned’ over Bangladesh writer Mushtaq’s death
- Protesters hold funeral prayers for writer Mushtaq in absentia
- Case started over ’unnatural’ death of writer Mushtaq in jail
- Home minister says Mushtaq’s death will be investigated, if needed
- PM Hasina set to speak on Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC status
Most Read
- Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
- Eight die as two buses collide on Dhaka Sylhet highway
- Candidate Biden called Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah.’ He now has to deal with it
- Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib
- Protests erupt at Shahbagh over writer Mushtaq’s death in jail
- Indian coast guard find 81 Rohingya adrift at sea, asks Bangladesh to take them
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel
- Runaway schoolgirl who joined IS cannot return to Britain, top court says
- Court orders confiscation of PK Halder’s 10-storey building in Uttara