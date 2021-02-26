Protests erupt at Shahbagh over writer Mushtaq’s death in jail
Dhaka University Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2021 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2021 03:16 PM BdST
Leftist student organisations have blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka in protest against the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail following his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.
Hundreds of protesters marched in a procession to the intersection from Dhaka University’s TSC around 11am on Friday.
The hour-long blockade caused traffic congestion on all four sides of the major thoroughfare.
The protesters announced that a torch procession would be taken out from TSC in the evening, while also revealing a plan to surround the home minister’s office on Sunday. The protests ended with a rally towards the TSC around 12pm.
Mushtaq, 53, died at Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur on Thursday night.
Hailing from Narayanganj’s Araihajar, Mushtaq was one of the entrepreneurs of crocodile farming in Bangladesh. He actively wrote about different issues on social media.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested him at his home in Dhaka’s Lalmatia and cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore at Kakrail on May 5 last year amid the coronavirus crisis.
The duo, along with nine others, were charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media.
Members of progressive students’ organisations brought out a protest rally at TSC after the news of his death spread Thursday night.
“The government has been looting people and created a mafia system in the country. The country has become a police state. The government silenced the voices of the people with the Digital Security Act. Mushtaq was a victim of that. We strongly condemn the incident,” said Al Kaderi Joy, president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front.
“We demand the repeal of the Digital Security Act immediately. All those arrested under the act must immediately be released or else the protests will continue.”
The doctors declared Mushtaq dead on arrival when he was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital after falling unconscious at Kashimpur High Security Prison, said Senior Jail Superintendent Md Gias Uddin.
The writer had no reported ailment and the cause of his death was not immediately clear.
- Eight die in Sylhet road accident
- 2.85m take vaccine doses
- Court orders seizure of PK Halder’s building
- Peelkhana massacre case lingers
- Vaccinated secretary contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh observes 12th anniversary of BDR mutiny
- Stop ‘Bandarban transfer’ ad: committee
- Man held for ‘extortion during Mujib Year’
- Protests erupt at Shahbagh over writer Mushtaq’s death in jail
- Four dead after bus rams autorickshaw in Bogura
- Eight die as two buses collide on Dhaka Sylhet highway
- Bangladesh inoculates 2.85m as over four million register for COVID vaccine
- Court orders confiscation of PK Halder’s 10-storey building in Uttara
- Bangladesh Railway to embark on recruitment drive, says minister
Most Read
- Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
- Candidate Biden called Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah.’ He now has to deal with it
- Eight die as two buses collide on Dhaka Sylhet highway
- Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Relief secretary contracts virus 12 days after vaccination
- Court orders confiscation of PK Halder’s 10-storey building in Uttara
- PBI to investigate case against Nasir, wife Tamima by her first husband Rakib
- Supporters of Myanmar military coup rampage in Yangon
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel