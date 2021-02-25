Stop ‘Bandarban transfer’ TV advert, says parliamentary committee

The parliamentary standing committee on the Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs ministry discussed the issue centring a TV advertisement of a tea brand with a dialogue: “I will have you transferred to Bandarban overnight.”

The committee argued on Wednesday that such an ad may create a negative idea about the transfer of public servants and the hill tracts, said Kujendra Lal Tripura, a member of the committee.

The Parliament Secretariat said in a statement that the committee recommended action by the information ministry to stop broadcast of ideas that public servants will be transferred to the Chittagong Hill Tracts for failure in their jobs.

Besides the committee’s Chairman Md Dabirul Islam and Tripura, members Dipankar Talukdar, Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi and Basanti Chakma, and Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur U Shwe Sing attended the meeting.