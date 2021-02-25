Bangladesh observes 12th anniversary of Peelkhana carnage
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2021 10:58 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2021 10:58 AM BdST
Bangladesh is observing the 12th anniversary of the Peelkhana massacre which killed 74 people, including 57 army officials.
Several dignitaries paid tribute to the martyrs by laying wreaths on their graves at the Banani military graveyard on Thursday morning. Afterwards, a minute's silence was observed.
Family members of the martyrs were also present at the graveyard. However, they did not speak to the media.
The BGB has chalked out elaborate programmes in memory of the bloody day.
It will organise special prayer services at the central mosques of all the cantonments to seek forgiveness for the departed souls, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said.
On Friday, a special prayer and milad mahfil will be held at the BGB Central Mosque, Dhaka Sector Mosque and Border Guard Hospital Mosque after Jumma prayers. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will be present as the chief guest at the BGB Central Mosque, the BGB said.
The mutiny by some members of the then Bangladesh Rifles started in the Peelkhana headquarters of the border guards in the capital Dhaka on Feb 25, 2009 and ended the following day.
The mutiny had spread to other BDR camps across the country but no killing was reported outside Dhaka. The incident also drew international concern.
After the mutiny, BDR was renamed Border Guard Bangladesh and its uniform was changed.
- Stop ‘Bandarban transfer’ ad: committee
- Man held for ‘extortion during Mujib Year’
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers
- PBI to probe case against Nasir, Tamima
- Nasir, Tamima face lawsuit
- UP member shot dead in Rangamati
- Govt reports 428 new virus cases, 5 deaths
- College students protest at Nilkhet intersection
- Bangladesh observes 12th anniversary of Peelkhana carnage
- Bangladesh arrests self-styled 'friend of forest' for extortion during Mujib Year
- Stop ‘Bandarban transfer’ TV advert, says parliamentary committee
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel
- US should appoint special envoy on Rohingya: Bangladesh FM to Blinken
- PBI to investigate case against Nasir, wife Tamima by her first husband Rakib
Most Read
- Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- College students protest at Nilkhet intersection over postponement of exams
- Former central banker Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80
- PBI to investigate case against Nasir, wife Tamima by her first husband Rakib
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Writer, columnist Syed Abul Maksud dies aged 75
- Sheikh Rehana receives COVID-19 vaccine dose