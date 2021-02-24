Bangladesh Bank officials took benefits from PK Halder: High Court
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2021 02:38 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 02:38 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Bank’s role in recovering defaulted loans taken from People’s Leasing and Financial Services Ltd or PLFSL, a firm undergoing liquidation, has irked the High Court.
A judge says the central bank officials responsible for overseeing the financial institutions “took benefits” from the scam centring businessman Proshanto Kumar Halder.
Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar made the comments on Tuesday while hearing statements of some of those who defaulted on more than Tk 500,000 loans from PLFSL.
“The Bangladesh Bank officials in charge of overseeing the financial institutions sat there and took [benefits]. These corrupt officials took facilities from PK Halder and the loan defaulters,” the judge said.
The National Board of Revenue has sought details of bank accounts of Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, a former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Md Shah Alam, an incumbent executive director of the central bank, after their names emerged in the PK Halder scam.
Proshanta is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank.
He is accused of embezzling Tk 3.5 billion funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power.
File Photo
The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Uzzal Kumar Nandi, chairman of PLFSL, and Rashedul Haque, former managing director of ILFSL, on charges of abetting the crimes allegedly committed by PK Halder, a fugitive.
Nandi and Haque named SK Sur and Shah Alam, among others, in their statements to the court.
The High Court on Jan 5 slapped a travel ban on 25 people, including SK Sur and Shah Alam, while hearing a writ petition filed by five of the PLFSL clients who had lost their money in the scam.
‘THEY WILL BE ARRESTED’
The court summoned 280 of the people who had defaulted on repayment of loans worth more than Tk 500,000 from PLFSL following a list prepared by Md Asaduzzaman Khan, a probational liquidator for the firm.
As many as 143 were ordered to appear before court on Tuesday and explain the defaulted loans. The rest were ordered to come on Feb 25.
But after only 51 turned out on Tuesday, Justice Sarker said the absentees will be given another chance. They will face arrest if they do not appear next time on Mar 9, he added.
Some of the loan defaulters who appeared in court sought time to repay, while some others denied taking loans from the firm.
